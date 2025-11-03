Snider Financial Group Has $511,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Snider Financial Group cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1%

NOC stock opened at $584.91 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

