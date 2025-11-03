Snider Financial Group Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

