Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $236,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $743,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 72.8% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CAH opened at $190.65 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.