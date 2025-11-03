Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $2.53 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Corteva were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,256,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

