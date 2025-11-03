Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Buys 18,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 10.8% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 894.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $118.36 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

