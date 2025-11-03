Tredje AP fonden Buys 85 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eleva Capital SAS bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $342,000. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $5,793,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Stock Up 5.0%
NYSE FICO opened at $1,664.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,587.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,674.83.
In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
