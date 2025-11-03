Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 146.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $113,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,042 shares of company stock worth $150,616,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $139.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

