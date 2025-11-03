Snider Financial Group Acquires 202 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk stock opened at $301.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

