Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Outperformer at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

