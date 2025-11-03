NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $240.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,578,937 shares of company stock valued at $641,069,346 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.