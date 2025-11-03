PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Position Raised by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,938.16. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $996,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0%

PayPal stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

