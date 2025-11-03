Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

