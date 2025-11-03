Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $254.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.43.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.