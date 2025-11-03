Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

TRMB stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

