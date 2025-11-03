Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Decreases By 26.4%

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 924.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at $283,000.

About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.