EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 726 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,822,000 after purchasing an additional 507,101 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,790,000 after purchasing an additional 475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.95 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

