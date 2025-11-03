Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $192.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

