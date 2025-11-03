Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,401,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $2,887,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $256.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.