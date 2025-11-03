MMA Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after buying an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $246.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.77. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

