586,916 Shares in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 586,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Tronox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tronox by 48.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

Insider Activity

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,690. The trade was a 18.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Turgeon acquired 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 772,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,956.12. This trade represents a 4.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 72,150 shares of company stock valued at $232,032 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

