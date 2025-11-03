Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,282.75. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Conway bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $98,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,400.85. The trade was a 67.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

