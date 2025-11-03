BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,485 Shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF $TAXX

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 306.2% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXX opened at $50.85 on Monday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

