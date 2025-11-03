Contrasting Blaize (BZAI) and Its Competitors

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blaize to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blaize and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -6.86 Blaize Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 94.45

Blaize’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blaize and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blaize currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 94.37%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -49.12% Blaize Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s competitors have a beta of -0.07, indicating that their average stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blaize beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blaize

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

