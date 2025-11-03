Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 626,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $60.59 on Monday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

