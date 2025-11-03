BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.9%

HII opened at $321.94 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.