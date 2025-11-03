BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 483.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $207.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $250.65.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

