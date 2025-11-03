Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

