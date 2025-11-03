Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,989,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,886,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $80.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

