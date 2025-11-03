Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.