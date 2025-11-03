Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $5,077.74 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,399.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $83.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

