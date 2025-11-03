K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Enerflex worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the second quarter valued at $1,718,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enerflex by 43.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enerflex by 131.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $12.59 on Monday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFXT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

About Enerflex

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.