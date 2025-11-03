K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 30,851 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,624,000 after acquiring an additional 364,515 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after acquiring an additional 999,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

NYSE CP opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

