Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Head to Head Analysis

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Proficient Auto Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $158.45 million 0.83 $51.55 million $1.12 3.21 Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million 0.86 -$8.48 million $0.03 249.33

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proficient Auto Logistics. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proficient Auto Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 35.60% 16.11% 6.93% Proficient Auto Logistics -2.87% -1.02% -0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and Proficient Auto Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.