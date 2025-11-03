K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.32 Million Stake in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.87 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.