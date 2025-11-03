Reviewing Diversified Energy (DEC) and Its Peers

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Diversified Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Diversified Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60 Diversified Energy Competitors 426 1179 1824 80 2.44

Diversified Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.15%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Diversified Energy Competitors -27.37% -21.31% -3.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Diversified Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $794.84 million -$88.27 million 8.60 Diversified Energy Competitors $18.52 billion $321.02 million -7.01

Diversified Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy. Diversified Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy’s competitors have a beta of -76.00, meaning that their average share price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Diversified Energy pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 51.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

