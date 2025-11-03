Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,408 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $281.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $201.30. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $291.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

