Syverson Strege & Co Buys 3,441 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

