Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $162.04 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.