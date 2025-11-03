Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $244.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.80. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.67 and a 52 week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.74.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

