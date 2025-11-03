Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $492.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

