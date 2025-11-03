Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,165 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.58 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.