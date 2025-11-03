Marqeta (MQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MQ opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.49. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $197,985.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,367,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,754.98. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,398,120 shares of company stock worth $15,836,577. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $57,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 279,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,268,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after acquiring an additional 471,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

