Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,516,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4,452.1% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8%

GPC stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

