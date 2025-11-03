Coty (COTY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 Prepared Remarks results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.5771 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 Prepared Remarks earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:45 PM ET.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $3.97 on Monday. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.05 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,127,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,938,961.12. This represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Blazewicz acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,310.60. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 334,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 86,534 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.