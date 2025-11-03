Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,067,000 after buying an additional 319,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5%

ADP stock opened at $260.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.19 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.