Ceera Investments LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.4% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 177,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.8% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 6,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

