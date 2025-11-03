EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

