Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

