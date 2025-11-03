Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,457 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after buying an additional 550,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

