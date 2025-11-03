CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $543.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.31, a PEG ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,840 shares of company stock valued at $75,350,186. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.